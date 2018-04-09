SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's north side on Monday night.

San Antonio Police said the victim was shot in front of a building at Blanco Road and Parliament Street before he ran to the nearby Taco Cabana on West Avenue for help around 10:40 pm Monday.

Witnesses said he collapsed in the restaurant and two men used their shirts to apply pressure to the gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to see what led to the shooting.

© 2018 KENS