Shootout takes place outside home leaving one man injured, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 51-year-old man is injured with a gunshot wound after men exchanged gunfire outside a home on the west side Friday afternoon, San Antonio Police say.

The incident occurred on the 7000 block of Westbriar at 2:21 p.m. Friday.

Police say that one person in a truck and one person on a motorcycle went to a home and started banging on the door but there was no answer.

The two men return to their vehicles and the person with the truck takes out a handgun then shooting at the home's window. Gunfire strikes a 51-year-old man inside the home in the leg, according to police.

Officials say, the man's friend came outside to try and talk to the shooters but they began shooting once again. The friend returned fire.

Police say four or five other people were inside the home and were not injured. The 51-year-old man was sent to a hospital to treat his injuries.

Police say they believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. No arrests were made.