SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition after being shot in the chest twice, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay near Robert C. Zamora Middle School on the south side.

Police said the man was driving when he was shot in the chest, crashing his vehicle into a few other cars. He was taken to SAMMC where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said two juveniles fled on foot after the crash and police believe they could be the suspects. No arrests were reported.