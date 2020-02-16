SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting on the city's northwest side resulted in one victim being hospitalized Saturday evening.

According to SAPD officials, a preliminary investigation shows two young men were walking northbound near Basswood and Panda when a trio of other men approached them and started an altercation.

One of those three men, police say, shot the unidentified victim, leading to non-life-threatening injuries. But the three men later jumped in a car and fled the scene.

Police have not offered a description of the suspect vehicle, nor of the suspects themselves.

The victim hasn't been identified.