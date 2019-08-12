SAN ANTONIO — A victim with a gunshot wound showed up to a hospital and authorities later connected them to an earlier gunfight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road Sunday near Alamo Heights.

Police said two suspects shot at each other, one from an apartment window, the other from a car.

At least 27 shell casings were on the street and a rifle was found in the apartment, police said.

One of the victims eventually went to University Hospital who police identified as a suspect.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if the second suspect was caught.