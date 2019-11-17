SAN ANTONIO — A man trying to get into a party was hit when bullets went flying, according to SAPD.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a group of friends were stopping by a home off of St. Leonard Street.

As they were getting to the door, a car drove up and someone inside started shooting, police said. One man was hit in the leg.

Police said his friends drove him to a children's hospital, and from there, he was transported to University Hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter.