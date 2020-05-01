SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was called to a southeast-side apartment complex for reports of a shooting.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. Sunday at Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments near East Southcross.

SAPD Sgt. Michelle Ramos said two teenagers were in a Dodge Charger when they were shot in the parking lot; one male was grazed by a bullet in the leg and a female was shot in the back.

Authorities are looking for four suspects who they say took off in a white four-door sedan.

Neighbors say they grabbed their kids and hit the floor after more than a dozen shots were fired. It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

SAPD said there are shell casings from at least two different guns and one weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

