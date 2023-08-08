Shooting victim shows up at children's hospital for treatment

He was quickly stablized, then transferred to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting victim showed up at a downtown children's hospital for treatment early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say the male showed up to CHRISTUS Children's Emergency Center downtown just before 6:15 a.m. with a gunshot to his abdomen. He was quickly stablized, then transferred to University Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say his injuries are possibly life-threatening. SAPD did not say whether the victim was an adult or a juvenile.

Two people have been detained for questioning. Officers say they are trying to figure out where the shooting happened and what led up to the shooting.

Officials say the stories are not matching up from those who brought him to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.