SAPD: Shooting victim may not survive, search for suspects continues

San Antonio Police were called out to the 4800 block of Castle Sword Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say that a man may not survive after being shot late Thursday night.

Officers were called out to the 4800 block of Castle Sword around 11 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An official with SAPD said that some sort of disturbance occurred between the victim and two other men; at some point, things escalated, windows were busted, punches were thrown and shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time what the fight was over.