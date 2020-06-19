SAPD: Shooting victim may not survive, search for suspects continues

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say that a man may not survive after being shot late Thursday night.
Officers were called out to the 4800 block of Castle Sword around 11 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
An official with SAPD said that some sort of disturbance occurred between the victim and two other men; at some point, things escalated, windows were busted, punches were thrown and shots were fired.
It is unclear at this time what the fight was over.
Police are still searching for the two suspects, who drove off in a black pickup truck.