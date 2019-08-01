Police are investigating a murder on the south side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

According to police, the body of a man in his 20's was found on Moursund Boulevard, near the intersection with Pleasanton Road, just south of Loop 410. The victim was not wearing a shirt.

Police say he was shot in his upper body. They are investigating whether the location where the body was found was the murder scene or if the body had been moved.

There is no surveillance video of the area. Police are still investigating.

This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.