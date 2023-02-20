Shooting victim flags down officer for help after being shot on west-side

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the west side early Sunday morning sent a man to the hospital, but San Antonio police don't have a lot of details right now.

Police say someone was driving on North Zarzamora near Rivas around 3 a.m. when they noticed a man with a gunshot wound on the road.

That man pulled over and and picked the guy up, then continued driving, eventually flagging down an officer for help.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police don't have any information about who shot the man or why.

The driver who picked him up is being questioned.

