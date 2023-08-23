Shooting victim driven to JBSA-Lackland gate, dropped off

Air Force medics are currently treating the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting victim was driven to the gate at JBSA-Lackland and dropped off Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Merry Oaks Drive just before 9 a.m. on the southwest side of town.

After the victim was shot, he was dropped off at the gate at the Air Force base for some reason. That victim is currently being treated by Air Force medics.

We have a team at the scene and are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

