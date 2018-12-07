Police say a man is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting that took an odd turn after the shooters returned to the scene.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night on Sunrise Crest on the north side.

Neighbors say they saw a dark-colored SUV pull up and someone inside fired shots at the house. A 24-year old man was shot four times, twice in the abdomen and once in each arm.

Police say the suspects returned to the scene to pick up some shell casings and then drove off again.

Meanwhile, police say the victim ran from house to house trying to get help and eventually a neighbor was able to drive him to SAMMC.

When police started investigating the scene, they found shell casings, despite the suspect’s efforts to remove them.

No one has been arrested.

