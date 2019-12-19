SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that occurred on the city's west side.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, a shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday , the victim's girlfriend called police and told them that the shooting suspect was back at their house.

Police arrived shortly after and chased the suspect until his car malfunctioned and he attempted to run away on foot. Speeds of 100 miles per hour was reached during the chase.

The suspect was quickly captured and taken into custody. A firearm was found in the cup holder of his car.

The investigation continues.