SAPD: Security uses pepper spray to disperse crowd after fight breaks out; shooting then happens in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A fight broke out inside a bar, and soon after, a shooting took place in the parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said they received a call after a fight broke out as the bar was closing. Security in the bar reportedly used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Witnesses told authorities that a man, who is in his early 40s, began shooting in the parking lot before taking off. Police were able to find him and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

SAPD also said a 41-year-old man was shot; he was in stable condition.