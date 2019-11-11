SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot on a residential street on the city’s south side. Police say he is in critical condition.

Officers are looking for shell casings on Shemya Avenue. They said they don’t know if the man was shot inside or outside.

Police say a suspect may have been in a white sedan.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

