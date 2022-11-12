Man dies from injuries after suspected as home intruder, SAPD says

Several adults and a few small children were inside the home, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — One person dies from injuries after a homeowner shoots a man he believes was a home intruder on the southwest-side Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the 200 block of Hazel around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The homeowner told police he shot the man with a handgun thinking he was an intruder after the man entered through the backdoor and was messing with the back window.

Police say they found the man with two gunshots wounds to his chest and later died from his injuries.