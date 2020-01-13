SAN ANTONIO — A Federal Task Force member and a San Antonio Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect wanted on a felony warrant, Chief McManus said.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Stetson View near Interstate 37.

Police Chief William McManus said, "this investigation is far from over right now."

When authorities arrived to the scene, the male suspect started ramming into police vehicles.

The suspect was then shot by a member of a federal task force and a San Antonio police officer, McManus said. He died due to his injuries.

The suspect was said to be wanted on a federal felony warrant for felony possession of a handgun, McManus said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

