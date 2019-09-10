SAN ANTONIO — First responders were called out to North Star Mall Tuesday night for a shooting. A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The SAFD spokesperson said it was a priority 1 transport, which is the highest level of severity. San Antonio police said the victim sustained an injury that was not life-threatening.

SAPD said the shooting happened near the Macy's and was not inside the mall. Officials are advising people to avoid the area if possible as detectives investigate.

A police spokesperson said they believe the shooting was possibly a drug deal gone bad. Multiple shots were fired, but the victim was hit once. The suspects fled the scene in a small, dark-colored sedan. Police did not provide much of a description of the suspect or suspects.

No one has been taken into custody, police said.

