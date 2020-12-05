SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of West Commerce Street.

Officer Alisia Pruneda provided further details as to what took place. She said the shooting took place before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they saw multiple suspects inside an unknown vehicle shoot at the man. SAPD says it appears to be a targeted shooting.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

