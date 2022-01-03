Shooting on the northwest side sends three people to hospital

Police say one person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side Tuesday morning, officials say.

At 1:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road for a shooting. When police arrived, two people had already been taken to the hospital --- however, another victim showed up to the hospital and was confirmed to have also been shot.

Police said details were still pending, but two people were shot in a parking lot. Two people took themselves to the hospital, the other person who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital by EMS.