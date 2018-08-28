SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a northeast-side apartment complex Monday night, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD was called to the scene at the Admiral Apartments in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, not far from Walzem Road, around 11:30 pm Monday.

Police found one man dead at the scene and two others shot nearby.

One of the survivors was shot in the back three times outside of a black Mustang in the same complex. The other survivor was shot in the stomach and was found running on Walzem Road.

Investigators are working to see if the survivors were responsible for the shooting of the man who was found dead in the apartment complex or if they are victims as well.

Police have questioned both men who said they were shot for "no reason".

This is a developing story.

