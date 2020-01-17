SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on the city's northwest side.

The incident was reported around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Eckhert Road near the Medical Center.

Police said two male teens were in an apartment unit when one of the teens shot the other. The parents of the teen who had been shot heard the sound and rushed to the room.

That's when the teen who allegedly shot the other teenager ran away from the scene.

The teenager who was shot was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Soon after the incident took place, the suspect returned to the apartment and turned himself in. Police said the teenager was in tears.

Police did not say if criminal charges will be filed. They say this incident may have occurred because the teens were playing with a gun.

This is a developing story. We have a KENS 5 at the scene. Check back for details.