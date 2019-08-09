SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was called to a north-west side home for a shooting in progress, turning into an overnight standoff with deputies.

The incident took place around midnight Sunday in the 8800 block of Straight Oaks near Alamo Ranch.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man shot a woman multiple times in the upper torso. He also shot a male victim in the face and upper torso, deputies said.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. After they were taken to University, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

The Negotiation Team and SWAT Team arrived on scene with intent of a peaceful resolution.

After a few hours of attempting to negotiate with the suspect, the SWAT Team was unable to get the suspect to surrender. The suspect was discovered around 6 a.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

