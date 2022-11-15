Man shot in the stomach, arm after altercation near laundromat

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning on Fairdale Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach and arm after an altercation near a northeast-side laundromat, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning on Fairdale Drive.

Police said two men got into argument, and the victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. He is 25-years-old.