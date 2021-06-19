Shooting involving security guard takes place outside club; one person in critical condition

Police said a shootout between multiple people took place in the parking lot of the Diamonds Showclub.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting took place outside a northeast-side club and one person was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Diamonds Showclub on 2525 NE Loop 410.

Police said a shootout between multiple people took place. At some point during the incident, authorities said an armed security guard opened fire on someone that was shooting.

At this time, it is unclear if the security guard is responsible for the shot that was fired at the person who was hit. It is also unknown if the person who was shot was one of the people shooting.

Police said the man injured, who is in his 20s, was in his vehicle when shot. He drove away to a gas station and called for help.

SAPD told KENS 5 the security guard was detained and they are being questioned while authorities search for the suspects involved.