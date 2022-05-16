Shooting on patio of San Antonio bar lands one in hospital, another in custody

Bar security helped in detaining the suspect, preventing any other injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting outside a northwest-side bar landed one man in the hospital, and another in custody, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the 15000 block of White Fawn Drive.

Police said a fight broke out on the patio area of Hills & Dales Ice house. Officers were reportedly nearby when they heard shots fired.

One man was shot in the torso and rushed to University Hospital in serious, but stable condition. Police said they detained a suspect for questioning, along with several other people.

Police said they are still investigating as to what led up to the fight and the shooting.