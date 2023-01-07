Two people dead after shooting on far west side

BCSO is asking for the public's help in providing any information involving this incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO.

The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving the location.

One male and one female were found and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.