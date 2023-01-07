Two people dead after shooting on far west side

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO.
The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m.
Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving the location.
One male and one female were found and pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect has been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.
BCSO is asking for the public's help in providing any information involving this incident to call (210) 335-6000.