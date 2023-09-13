Shooting at an apartment complex overnight leaves one woman dead, SAPD says

Police say they don't know why the two people were arguing but the man has been detained for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at the Forest Ridge Apartments on the 7800 block of Chambers just before 10 p.m.

Officials say a man and woman who were neighbors began arguing when the man told officers he feared for his life and shot the woman.

When police arrived on the scene found a woman in her late 50s shot in the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

