SAN ANTONIO — Calling all hungry students! The Breakfast of Champions is around the corner.

The event will feed compassion in the next generation.

San Antonio is home to plenty of change makers. One of them is Eagle Scout Bryan Graves. Last summer the 14-year-old helped feed 100 families with his sea of cereal.

“You feel different, you feel better inside,” said Graves about the project.

Bryan’s passion to give back is what caught the eye of Methodist Healthcare.

Working with the Rowan Windham Memorial cereal drive, Methodist created Breakfast of Champions to put Bryan and other students like him, face-to-face with local icons.

“You meet cool people who help the community in every way they can,” said Graves.

The big event is returning June 7th.

“The possibilities are really endless for kids in San Antonio to really make a significant impact,” said Cheri Love-Moceri with Methodist Healthcare.

The community can nominate young leaders to take part in this year’s inspirational meet-up.

“We like to get lots and lots of nominations and we really would like to find kids to inspire, so that they can be the best they can be and contribute to the community in the ways we know they can,” said Love-Moceri.

Since his Breakfast of Champions experience, Bryan says he’s fired up to keep volunteering at the food bank. He’s also ready to take on new projects in his neighborhood.

Organizers hope the upcoming Breakfast of Champions will keep the motivation moving through the entire city.

If there’s an outstanding student in your life who would benefit from participating in Breakfast of Champions, you can nominate them through May 15th.

The selection committee is looking for students between 7 and 18 years old.

Breakfast of Champions Nominations: Sahealth.com/cerealdrive or http://methodistcerealdrive.com/