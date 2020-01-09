'Shiner Straight Shooter' offers hard seltzer with a Texas twist

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas designed the hard seltzer to be craft brewed, and brewed in smaller batches, like its signature beers.

SHINER, Texas — The iconic brewer of Shiner Bock announced the launch of a new hard seltzer called Shiner Straight Shooter.

"We brewed it so it would live up to its name ‘Straight Shooter’—it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft brewed hard seltzer,” Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Brewmaster said.