BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Days after two inmates were erroneously released from the Bexar County Jail in one day, the Sheriff's Office said it will overhaul its booking procedures.

Three captains will begin overseeing booking, Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed Sunday.

As part of the overhaul, Sheriff Javier Salazar promoted Evelyn Wiggins to the position of captain. The Sheriff's Office said Wiggins, who is the first African American woman to hold the title in the history of the agency, will be among the three captains tasked with overseeing booking.

Garcia said previously, one captain oversaw all of booking. The change will place one captain on each shift throughout the day.

In addition to placing captains on each post, members of the sheriff's command staff will be assigned to monitor booking throughout the day, providing additional supervision to the process.

The move comes as County Judge Nelson Wolff and candidates for sheriff criticized Salazar's handling of jail operations.

