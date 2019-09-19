SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for an inmate mistakenly released from the Bexar County Jail on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said Esequiel Hernandez, 57, who was being held on a charge of driving while intoxicated, was supposed to be released to Haven for Hope following his arrest. Instead, Hernandez was released to the public. Officials did not elaborate on why Hernandez was supposed to be released to Haven for Hope, a homeless shelter.

A booking document leaked to KENS 5 shows that paperwork for Hernandez had a red stamp, which reads: "DO NOT RELEASE CUSTODY TRANSFER ONLY." The document also contained a highlighted note reading: "PTC taking to Haven for Hope."

It's unclear how the mistaken release occurred.

Online records show the inmate has several arrests in Bexar County including arrests on charges of assault, robbery, theft and burglary.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

RELATED: Sheriff blames deputies for erroneous releases; union demands apology

RELATED: Bexar Cty. sheriff says he’s ready for a jail inspection after failing earlier this year