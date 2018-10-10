The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen.

BCSO is searching for 17-year-old Mario Alberto Alvarez. He’s described as 5’8, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a scar on his right hand.

The sheriff’s office says that he was last seen on Tuesday, October 9 and was reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He was seen walking out of his home and has not returned.

The sheriff’s office received one lead that said that there was a possibly sighting in the Sunrise area of east Bexar County.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 210-335-6000 or missing persons unit Deputy Raul Arevalo at 210-335-6078.

