Sheriff: 'Troubling Facebook post' made by deputy sparks investigation

"A very troubling Facebook post was brought to my attention, which appears to have been made by a BCSO Deputy. The deputy who made the post has been identified, was immediately placed on administrative leave along with having his Texas Peace Officer’s license withdrawn, pending a full investigation into the now-deleted post by Internal Affairs. Additionally, the deputy’s badge, credentials, and county property have been surrendered to include any and all authorizations for off duty employment. The post which is not only extremely inappropriate and offensive, but mentions killing people who are “rioting, looting, attacking innocent people, and burning the city down”. I can assure you that this post does not represent the views of the BCSO or any reputable law enforcement officer. Obviously, those found committing illegal activities do face arrest, but the notion of killing anyone without justification is ludicrous. The BCSO will continue to support and protect peaceful protests. Although the suspected deputy had been working at the jail, without public interaction, the strong language in the posting is still quite troublesome for anyone who wears a uniform or badge. The deputy’s status will remain in place until the matter is fully investigated and discipline is administered. The punishment range could include anything up to termination as a penalty. All deputies have been reminded of the consequences and implications of social media posts and the importance of on duty and off duty conduct. Misconduct will not be tolerated and will continue to be dealt with efficiently and effectively."