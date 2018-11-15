SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department says that several months of undercover investigations led to Thursday's arrest of a 24-year-old man.

Eric Taylor faces Continuous Trafficking of Persons charges. Investigators say that Taylor coerced several females, including a 16-year-old runaway, into prostitution.

Sheriff Salazar spoke to media Thursday following the arrest. He said that Taylor operated out of an unlicensed strip club on the south side. That's where undercover investigators with Bexar County's Special Victims Unit came into contact with the 16-year-old victim.

BCSO arrest made LIVE: Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of continuous trafficking of persons. Sheriff Salazar is providing more information on the case to reporters. (This is a live feed; possible graphic language) Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Thursday, November 15, 2018

The victim was taken into protective custody, where she told authorities of Taylor's sexually-oriented business. The victim stated that Taylor pushed her to work at strip clubs throughout Texas using fictitious documentation and even induced her to engage in prostitution.

Taylor used the victim to recruit others into the business, the 16-year-old alleged. SVU detective Marquita Hunt told reporters that Taylor is suspected of trafficking approximately 10 victims, including several juveniles.

Sheriff Salazar says that he is "cautiously optimistic" that BCSO will make more arrests in the case; a sting operation had raided the illegal club in September.

Taylor bonded out of custody Thursday.

