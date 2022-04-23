Sheriff Salazar says 'heartbreaking situation' after man was found tied up, critically injured on far east side

Salazar says when deputies arrived at the scene they found the man tied up and appeared to be suffering severe injuries to his face and upper body.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found tied up and critically injured on the side of the road on the far east side Saturday morning, Sheriff Salazar says.

The incident occurred at the 11000 block of La Vernia Road at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Salazar says when deputies arrived at the scene they found the man tied up and appeared to be suffering severe injuries to his face and upper body.

Salazar says he believes the man was stabbed several times as a "heinous attempt at murdering a young man." He also says the murder is a "heartbreaking situation."

The man's identity is unknown and appears to be in his 20s, according to deputies.

The man is currently in critical condition at SAMC hospital.