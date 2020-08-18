Sheriff Salazar provides several updates on ongoing investigations, initiatives and COVID-19 cases

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide several updates to the public regarding ongoing investigations, as well as an update on COVID-19 at the Bexar County Jail.

Homicide investigation of Michael Delgado

Sheriff Salazar began the afternoon virtual press conference with a request for information regarding the recent discovery of Micahel Delgado's body along US Highway 90.

The 33-year-old's body was found in the 10300 block of US Highway 90 W on August 9.

Anyone with information on Delgado's murder is asked to call BCSO at 210-333-6070 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP; callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent via email to BCSOTips@bexar.org

COVID-19 numbers at the County Jail

Sheriff Salazar also provided an update on coronavirus cases at the Bexar County jail.

The peak was reached in mid-May when the number of cases reached around 300, Sheriff Salazar noted. The agency has since seen a decrease in those numbers, followed by a slight rise.

At this time there are 56 positive inmates in-house, 45 of which are male and 11 are female. 30 of the inmates are symptomatic while the rest are asymptomatic.

Sheriff Salazar pointed out that a lot of the cases are coming in from intake, where incoming inmates have already contracted COVID-19 due to community-spread.

"It is an ongoing battle, we are still continuing with [protocols and procedures]... to keep this spread from getting out of control."

At this time, 48 deputies are positive, 43 work within the jail, four are law enforcement, and five are civilian employees.

At one point, Sheriff Salazar noted that there were over 60 deputies that were positive.

Inmate population reduction efforts

Sheriff Salazar also provided an update on the agency's efforts to bring down the jail population.

At one point, the jail's population was at 4,861. The jail population was brought down to below 3,000, but that number has since gone back up.

"[It] is pretty close to where it was when we started this effort."

Sheriff Salazar explained that the driving force for the uptick is that the state is not picking up a lot of Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) inmates.

At this time, there are 584 inmates that need to be elsewhere, Salazar explained, either in treatment off-site or with TDC in the state prison.

Sheriff Salazar stated that the increased population is what is responsible for a lot of the agency's overtime.

He is asking for the state's help in getting the inmates that do not belong at the Bexar County Jail to the facilities they need to be at.

East-side crime initiative

During the updates given by Sheriff Salazar on BCSO's East-side Crime Initiative, Salazar explained that the agency is putting a lot of directed patrol and a lot of proactive patrols in high crime areas.

Additionally, the agency has been using its mobile substation and street crimes unit to aid in this effort.

Salazar explained that a rash of violent crimes in the area is what prompted the increased effort.

As a result of the increased effort, several arrests were made of men and women that Salazar stated were responsible for a lot of the crimes going on in that area.

Salazar promised that the agency will continue to work to keep the community safe, and all parts of town safe, and keep criminal activity in check.

Fallen brothers in blue

At the end of the conference, Sheriff Salazar took a moment to ask the community for prayers for the agency as they move forward without two of their brothers in blue.

20-year-old deputy, Noah Calderon, was killed during a car crash in San Patricio County. Calderon's fiance was also killed in that crash.

Sheriff Salazar referred to Calderon's death as "heartbreaking" and said it was "... devastating for more reasons than one... he was a young man with a bright future ahead of him."

Calderon's 13-year-old brother, who was injured in the crash just underwent another surgery due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Salazar asked for prayers for the Calderon Family, "Prayers are needed and very much appreciated."

Memorial and funeral services have not been announced for Calderon at this time.

The following day, Sergeant Ruben Rodriguez, a 38-year-veteran, died of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Rodriguez was an FAU (Fugitive Apprehension Unit) sergeant at the time of his death.

"The whole agency is reeling from not just the death of Noah Calderon, but also Sergeant Rodriguez. He was a fixture, and a part of the history of the Sheriff's office--- and a huge loss. Huge, huge shoes to fill."