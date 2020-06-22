WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Salazar provides coronavirus update for Bexar County Jail, other issues

He is also expected to address Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s recent mask-wearing order.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Salazar provided coronavirus updates for the Bexar County jail Monday in a news conference.

Salazar said there were 33 positive cases the jail. He also said there were 22 deputies who are currently positive. He said staff and deputies are taking every recommended precaution to protect against coronavirus and are treating every inmate as if they are a possible positive case.

Sheriff Salazar also spoke about Judge Nelson Wolff's executive order requiring businesses have a safety policy that requires customers wear a mask. He said his goal is for his deputies to raise awareness and inform the public of the policies and not focused simply issue citations or punish businesses.