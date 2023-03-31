‘They’re going to go where the cops aren’t’ | Sheriff Salazar pushing for bill that would double patrol deputies

A bill was heard that could double the number of sheriff’s deputies in Bexar County. One County Commissioner is offering a compromise.

SAN ANTONIO — A long political fight between Bexar County Commissioners and the Sheriff became the impetus for a bill filed in the Texas Legislature.

This week, a Texas House Committee on County Affairs heard HB 2566, which would more than double the number of sheriff’s deputies in Bexar County patrolling the streets.

Sheriff Javier Salazar and members of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County testified in support of the bill. However, one Bexar County commissioners opposes the bill and is offering an olive branch to keep the bill from getting passed.

Growth in unincorporated areas of Bexar County has led to ‘increasing concern’ about the response time according to bill author Steve Allison. 8 of 10 members of San Antonio’s House delegation have signed on in support of the bill.

“Violent crime is up. We’ve got 13-year-olds bringing guns to schools… and make no mistake about it, committee members, the Mexican drug cartels are alive and well in Bexar County,” Sheriff Salazar said in testimony this week.

The bill language would require a population of Bexar County’s size to have a minimum of 1.8 sheriff’s deputies per 1,000 of the total unincorporated area. According to the DSABC, they estimate less than 400 deputies are employed, and the bill would double that amount to 700.

“I know this is going to be seen as an unfunded mandate, and it is,” Rep. Allison told committee members that they had ‘no other choice’ but to file the bill after the Sheriff says he hasn’t received the number of deputies he’s asked for over the years.

According to budget documents from Bexar County, the sheriff’s office has an $157.2 million budget, an increase of 3.5%, or more than $4 million with 12 added deputy positions. The county says there are currently 23 vacancies in the law enforcement division.

The request under the house bill would cost an estimated $49.2 million, according to Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

Instead, he is asking for support to approve a pay increase and promises to add 50 deputies in the upcoming budget. He says at least one of his colleagues on the court would support the idea, and wants to work with the union to find a third vote.

“We just need a bit more support on the court and the support of the union. And hopefully they’ll be able to not see that bill come out of committee,” Commissioner Calvert said.

Ron Tooke, president of the Deputy Sherriff's Association of Bexar County, said he welcomes a dialogue, with the caveat that more support from commissioners is needed.

"Commissioner Calvert’s verbal support is potentially positive," Tooke said. "However, 50 additional officers is only a small portion of what residents deserve and his vote is only one of five on the court."

County commissioners will likely discuss the bill during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday in greater detail.

Sheriff Salazar says the extra help is needed due to the increase in crime.