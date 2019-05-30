SAN ANTONIO — An inmate has died inside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in an apparent "inmate-on-inmate murder," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Salazar, a deputy at the jail discovered blood underneath a cell door in the maximum security area of the jail around 1:28 p.m. and opened the cell to investigate.

Inside, he found one inmate unresponsive with facial injuries. His cellmate was in his bunk and appeared to be asleep. The deputy took the cellmate into custody and began to administer first aid on the inmate. He was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Salazar was not able to provide the identity of the victim but did say it appeared he was a former member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang. The victim was in jail on fraud and theft charges but had been moved to the maximum security section of the jail after his role in a violent disturbance at the jail earlier Thursday.

Salazar said the suspect in the inmate's death has been identified as Shadrick Van Anthony Buckley. Buckley was in the jail for a murder charge and had recently assaulted a deputy, according to the sheriff.

Buckley most likely will be charged with first-degree murder for the inmate's death, Salazar said, but could be charged with capital murder pending the outcome of the investigation.

Salazar said the Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation in accordance with the Sandra Bland Act.

This is the fourth death at the jail in 2019, and the sixth since December 2018.

Salazar told reporters that one of the "things exacerbating the situation" around the jail is an increasingly violent inmate population and having to constantly transport inmates around the facility.

The BCSO jail facility was found to be out of compliance with state standards after a multi-day inspection revealed several problems.

