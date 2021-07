Authorities are expected to provide more details soon.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County detention center inmate is on life support Friday afternoon after suffering some sort of medical episode while in jail, officials say.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the unidentified inmate is 57 years old and was found unresponsive. Authorities don't believe he was trying to take his own life.

Salazar didn't specify whether the inmate was taken to the jail's medical wing or a local hospital.