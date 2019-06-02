SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is working to get an inmate out of prison and into rehab after accidentally sending him to the wrong facility.

According to a statement from BCSO, the sheriff's office was notified by the Court Clerk last week of the mistake that sent Johnny Villalobos to TDC Garza West, instead of the TDC Substance Abuse Felony Punish Facility - part of the state's Rehabilitation Programs division.

Villalobos was sentenced on January 11 on charges of possession of an illegal substance. He was to serve his sentencing at the rehab facility.

BCSO has informed staff at the prison, who say that "measures were made" for Villalobos' safety following the mistake.

Villalobos' transfer documents will be sent to TDC Garza West Thursday morning, the sheriff's office says, to ensure that the inmate is relocated to SAFPF.

Sheriff Javier Salazar issued the following statement Wednesday:

It appears this was a clerical error, due to paperwork crossing in transit from other agencies. Nonetheless, the error was on the part of BCSO personnel and was preventable. This incident was discovered during an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation and an Internal Audit of booking procedures. Sweeping changes are taking place to the process, and there will be accountability.