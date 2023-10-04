SHERIFF: 4 arrested for possessing 1.5 lbs of meth, handgun during traffic stop in Nacogdoches

All four individuals were taken into custody at the Nacogdoches County jail, each charged with first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Four individuals from Louisiana were arrested for felony drug charges in Nacogdoches early Tuesday morning.

At 4:42 a.m., Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies performed a traffic stop in the 3400 block of South Street on a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander after speeding in a 45-mph construction zone.

The individuals inside the vehicle were Nikita Webber, 34, of Shreveport, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour Cooper, 30, all of Bossier City.

Deputies were able to smell the odor of marijuana while interviewing the individuals. After receiving conflicting details of the group's drive from Houston to Shreveport, officials administered a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found a 1.56 pound plastic grocery bag covered in a t-shirt in the front passenger-side seat that tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, deputies discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun inside of the center console.

All four individuals were taken into custody at the Nacogdoches County jail, each charged with first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

Webber is facing an additional charge for unlawful carrying of a weapon.