Shelter-in-place order issued within 1-mile radius of chemical plant in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A shelter-in-place order was issued on Thursday afternoon for everyone located within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant in Williamson County.

The plant, CPI Products, is located at 4100 FM 1105 in Walburg.

According to its website, the plant fabricates plastic.

People are asked to stay inside and close all exterior doors and windows and to turn off their air conditioning and heating.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, FM 1105 is shut down at FM 971 and CR 153. There are no reported injuries, and nobody was in the building.

A Shelter in Place notice has been issued for all within 1 mile of 4100 FM 1105 in Walburg due to structure fire with chemicals involved. You are instructed to take shelter in your residence and close all exterior doors & windows, turn off heating and A/C. — Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) September 10, 2020

Please continue to shelter in place if you are near the area. pic.twitter.com/PHONGQwPbk — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 10, 2020

As of 6:45 p.m., personnel with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) were on their way to the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.