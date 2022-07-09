Shein pop-up coming to the Shops at River Center this weekend

The clothing store is known to have long lines when it pops up in different towns due to huge demand.

SAN ANTONIO — Mega popular online clothing Shein is coming to the Alamo City this weekend.

The pop-up shop will be located at The Shops at River Center Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

It's all part of the Shein in Texas tour. The clothing store is known to have very long lines when it pops up in different towns due to huge demand.

The company warns that the closing time may be subject to change depending on availability of products. They recommend following on social media on the day you plan to go to make sure they will be open.

