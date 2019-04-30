SAN ANTONIO — It’s 1,800 miles from Mexico to Wall Street.

“I think the people who believe most in the American dream are immigrants," said Julissa Arce, an undocumented immigrant who became a Wall Street executive.

Arce has lived every mile, many in hiding. Yet, at 27 - she found herself in Manhattan as a Goldman Sachs Vice President.

"I would look up at all of these buildings and look at all of these people, and I would stop in the middle of the street - like a tourist - and think to myself: 'I am here.'"

Secrets are at the heart of her success.

Arce took a fight to San Antonio when she was 11 years old on a visa. When it expired, she stayed illegally.

"When you're a kid, everything seems so much bigger and so much more dramatic and so much more life-changing,” she said. “It was tough."

Arce’s parents found under-the-table work selling funnel cakes in Market Square - their ticket for a better life.

"That is what drove my parents to come to this country, what drove them to bring me here and, frankly what drove me to stay here," she said.

These days, her parents are back in Mexico, and Julissa is an American citizen traveling the country as an activist and best-selling author.

"My parents would always say to me, 'We don't want you to have to stand on your feet 15 hours a day under the hot Texas sun, with the grease splashing on your arms, making funnel cakes all of your life,'" she said.

At an early age, she knew if she worked hard enough, she could live the American dream.

“I was never ashamed of making funnel cakes,” she said. “But it's really hard manual labor and not something that I, or my parents, wanted for me for the rest of my life."

In 2001, a stroke of luck: thanks to the Texas Dream Act passed that year, she was able to attend college.

"This law literally passed a month after I graduated,” she said. “It was better than winning the lottery.”

With the help of a teacher, Arce got into the University of Texas.

“That really was life-changing," she said, adding that despite moving to Austin for college, she kept her side-hustle in San Antonio.

"I would take a Greyhound bus every weekend to sell funnel cakes at the Market Square and then, on Sunday nights, take the Greyhound back from San Antonio," she said.

That bus station downtown is a reminder of the hard times, when this life seemed impossible.

“I got so emotional walking by there because now I am walking by there as a national best-selling author, as a former Wall Street executive,” she said. “It still makes me teary-eyed to think how far I've come.”

That best-selling author may be traveling another 3,000 miles soon – this time to Hollywood.

Arce is talking with America Ferrara about a television series based on her life and books, My (Underground) American Dream: My True Story as an Undocumented Immigrant Who Became a Wall Street Executive and Someone Like Me.

"We haven't cast it yet,” she said. “We don't know if she's going to play Julissa or not,” she said. “Originally, that's why I reached out to her, because I love her. I wanted her to play Julissa. We'll see if that dream comes true.”