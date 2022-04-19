Shark fins discovered at San Antonio restaurant

The organization said on Facebook that their Bexar County unit inspected the seafood restaurant last week and found 381 whole shark fins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of shark fins were found in a Bexar County restaurant, Texas game wardens said Monday.

The organization said on Facebook that their Bexar County unit inspected the seafood restaurant last week and found 381 whole shark fins. They also found almost 30 pounds of frozen shark fins inside the restaurant's freezer.

All of them were seized by game wardens.

The organization did not give the name of the seafood restaurant. The case is pending against the restaurant owner.

Shark fins are still used in certain delicacies but most species are illegal to possess or sell in Texas.