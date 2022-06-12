Shania Twain coming to San Antonio in February

Another exciting event happening at the AT&T Center next year! 🎵

SAN ANTONIO — Shania Twain is coming to San Antonio, again! The award-winning icon announced that the second leg of her tour 'Queen of Me' will be bringing her back to the Alamo City on Feb. 3, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 16 at the ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

However, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. For more details, click here.

This tour is one of the singer's biggest tours to date. $1 from every ticket sale will be donate to SKC which helps children while they are going tough times in their lives.

