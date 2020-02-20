SAN ANTONIO — At Randolph Air Force base, soldiers stood side by side to watch Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez return home for the last time.

Sgt. Gutierrez, along with Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez from New Mexico, were killed in Afghanistan after Army officials say a person in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them.

Sgt. Michael Elsik, a master sergeant here at the base, says he brought his students to show them what serving really means.

"We want their family to know that we are there to support them and to pay our respects. It's the least we can do to pay our respects to him for the sacrifice that he gave to the country," Sgt. Elsik said.

During his 14 years served, he has been a part of many dignified transfers, but says it never gets easier.

"It's personal, it's not just a uniform but it goes beyond the uniform," Sgt. Elsik said.

Sgt. Gutierrez died a special forces Green Beret member. Sgt. Elsik says he didn’t know Sgt. Gutierrez personally, but says this loss feels like one of his own.

"It strikes a nerve because of what we do, our responsibility as aircrew and service members in general. You have a tight connection with these folks. Even though I don't even know him, I know what he stood for and that means a lot," Sgt. Elsik said.